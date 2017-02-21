Murder Investigation Continues

El Centro Police investigators continue to look into the murder of a local attorney.

The body of Ann Marie Zimmerman , a 53-year old El Centro attorney , was found in an Adams Avenue motel Friday , February 17, 2017. Police had been called to the scene after a motel employee found an unconscious man in the room, Police responded and located the man and the body of a woman in the room. The woman was later identified as Ms. Zimmerman. According to initial reports the victims had suffered multiple stab wounds. The man was transported to a Coachella Valley hospital where he is being treated.

According to ECPD reports , they have identified a person of interest and say that an arrest is imminent. Police have said that they will release more information if it is not detrimental to the investigation. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.