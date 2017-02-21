Traffic Advisory Extended

If you don't do it right the first time you'll have to do it again.

The City of Imperial has extended their traffic advisory for Highway 86. According to the city , Caltrans road crews will continue to make repairs on State Route 86 between Barioni Blvd and Treshill Road. The City of Imperial identified the need for repairs after discovering the chip seal repairs were not properly applied to the roadway during improvements made last spring. Drivers can expect delays on both the northbound and southbound lanes. Cross streets between 6th and Wall Road will have limited access during the repair work. The advisory will extend through Friday , February 24, 2017.