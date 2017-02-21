Shots Fired , Felon Arrested

El Centro Police made an arrest Sunday after receiving a report of shots fired Saturday.

The initial report was made at 10:42 P.M. Saturday with a report of shots being fired in the area of 6th and Main Streets downtown El Centro. Officers interviewed several individuals in the area including one who was struck by what he believed was a BB. The man suffered bruising but declined medical treatment. A blue Jeep Cherokee was seen just prior to the man being struck by the projectile. Investigating officers located the projectile and determined it appeared to have fired from a small caliber handgun.

About 4 hours later , at 2:55 A.M. Sunday morning , the blue Jeep was located and a traffic stop was made for an equipment violation. The vehicle owner , 26-year old Anthony Camacho , consented to a search of the SUV and officers located a small caliber handgun hidden underneath clothes in the vehicle. Camacho, with a Murrieta , California address but ties to Imperial County , claimed ownership of the weapon. ECPD officers arrested Camacho and booked him at Imperial County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a handgun , possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and felon in possession of ammunition. Two other occupants of the vehicle were released pending further invesyigation.