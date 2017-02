Veteran's benefit and support services will be covered Thursday.

Veterans , friends and families are invited to attended the program at the Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico. Imperial County Veterans Service Officers Manuel Sanchez will explain benefits as well as different services available for veterans and their families. The one hour program begins at 11:00 A.M. Thursday , February 23, 2017 at the Camarena Memorial Library , 850 Encinas Avenue in Calexico.