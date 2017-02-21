Another Saturation Patrol

El Centro Police officers conducted another DUI Saturation Patrol last weekend.

Beginning Friday evening at 8:00 P.M. and continuing until 2:00 A.M. Saturday , officers made 60 vehicle enforcement stops and in the process arrested 3 DUI suspects and arrested 2 other individuals on other criminal charges. According to ECPD Commander Robert Sawyer the DUI Saturation Patrols are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Sawyer said that the patrols will continue.