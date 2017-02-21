PMH Certification

(PMH District receives District Certification)…It was announced late last week.

The Association of California Healthcare Districts said they were pleased to report Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District has achieved designation as a Certified Healthcare District. To be designated as a Certified Healthcare District, a District must demonstrate compliance with Best Practices in Governance as defined by ACHD. Compliance areas include transparency, ethics, reporting, purchasing, conflict of interest, requesting public funds and executive compensation. These Best Practice criteria address the obligations that Healthcare Districts have with respect to conducting business in a manner that is transparent to the public being served.