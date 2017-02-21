IVC stands by students

(IVC committed to all students)….The school reaffirmed its commitment to students last week.

The Imperial Community College District reaffirmed its commitment to Imperial Valley College students and their education when the Board of Trustees voted unanimously late last week to support students from all backgrounds, cultures, immigration status and religions. The resolution was approved at the Board’s regular meeting. IVC Superintendent and President Victor Jaime said the resolution is intended to ensure all students at Imperial Valley College that the Board is there to protect them and their rights. By approving the resolution, the IVC Board affirms its support of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors’ commitment to educational opportunities for all students to uphold the law.