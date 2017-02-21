Council to discuss One World Beef

(Brawley City Council meets tonight)…Tops on their agenda is One World Beef.

Last week the City rejected One World’s request to discharge to the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 1st. The reason, according to the Brawley City Manager, was that OWB had failed to provide a plan and necessary technical information in time for the City to evaluate the request and prepare it for Regional Water Quality Board concurrence. An update on One World Beef will be given to the City Council. They are expected to discuss how to proceed in assisting the plant and ensure they meet milestones set by the City. The City Council meeting begins at 6:00 pm.