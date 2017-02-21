Police confirm I.D.

(Homicide victim identified)…El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer confirmed the information.

The woman was identified as 53-year-old Anne Marie Zimmerman. She was reportedly an Attorney in El Centro. The Commander said more information will be released as it becomes available. Police discovered Zimmerman’s body in a Motel room in El Centro Friday at around 12:00 noon. A male was also found in the room. Both had suffered significant trauma. The male victim survived and was transported to a hospital. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking the public for any information surrounding the incident. Anonymous information can be submitted at the Departments Face Book page by selecting the Submit A Tip option.