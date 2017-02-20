Firefighters recieve lay-off notices

(Lay-off notices issued)…The City of Calexico issued the notices over the weekend.

According to officials, six firefighters, including paramedics are being laid-off. The move is the Cities way to force a more than 30 percent cut in the Fire Department’s budget. The City is asking Departments to cut over 30 percent of their budgets to reconcile a deficit in the city budget. They are currently in negotiations with the Fire Department representatives. The stalemate is that the Union representatives want to see newer, more up to date numbers. They say the city is acting on numbers that are more than two years old. The City is also considering shutting Fire Station #2, which covers the west side of the City. Some residents are up in arms, saying closing the station will leave many residents, the Gran Plaza and the airport unprotected. They say the traffic situation, with the bottle neck going into Mexicali, traffic is backed up, sometimes back to Wal Mart, would make crossing Imperial Avenue very difficult in times of emergency. Residents are also upset paramedics are on the lay-off list, since there is no hospital in Calexico, and the paramedics are the life-line for many who become ill. A grant from the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District could be considered to help cover the cuts to the Fire Department.