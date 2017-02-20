(Brawley State of the City Address)…It will be held this Friday.

The Brawley Address is part of the Mayor’s Breakfast. It starts at 7:30 Friday morning and will be held at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley. There is a $15 fee for Chamber members and a $20 fee for non-members. Mayor Sam Couchman will deliver the annual update on activities and projects in the City. KXO am 1230 will broadcast the State of the City Address. It will be pod cast on the website, kxoradio.com. It will also be re-broadcast on KXO am 1230 and FM 107.5.