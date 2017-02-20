IID Board of Directors

(Work needed on a couple plants)…The work is on the IID agenda.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meet Tuesday. The Public portion of the meeting begins at 1:00 pm. The Board will discuss the Yucca Steam Unit 1 replacement of and auxiliary transformer. They will also discuss Niland Unit 1. That plant is in need of emergency repairs. The Directors will also discuss contracting security guard services. And they will discuss an extension of guaranteed commercial operation date, and a request for a refund of the extension payment for Solar Frontier. As an information item, the Directors will receive a CAISO litigation recap and forecast. The IID Board begins their meeting Tuesday at 8:30 am. The Board will go into closed session in the morning, with the public session in the afternoon. The meeting will be held in Conduit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro