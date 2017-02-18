One World Beef Request Denied

The City of Brawley has notified One World Beef ( OWB ) that their request to discharge to the Brawley Wastewater Treatment Plant has been denied.

In a letter to One World Beef , Brawley City Manager Rosanna Bayon Moore said that " because OWB had failed to timely provide technical information required for the city to process the request and obtain concurrence of the Regional Water Quality Control Board " the beef processing plant would not be allowed to discharge waste water to the city's wastewater treatment plant. The operators of OWB were notified on February 10, 2017 that it is prohibited from discharging the wastewater until the beef processing plant provided missing information that . according to the city , is " technically substantive in nature." According to Bayon Moore's letter , as early as August 2016 , the City had provided an alternative pathway for industrial discharge to the wastewater treatment facility but so far , OWB has not complied. According to the letter , once OWB submits a complete permit modification application and complete application for the Biofiltro water system building permit , including missing information that meets normal professional standards , the City is prepared process the request. It was also pointed out that One World Beef's Business License and Certificate of Occupancy expired January 31, 2017. A status update has been placed on the City Council agenda for Tuesday , February 21, 2017.