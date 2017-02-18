Woman Found Dead

El Centro Police are investigating a possible homicide.

According to the El Centro Police Department release a woman was found dead in an Adams Avenue motel room Friday. According to Commander Robert Sawyer , shortly before noon on Friday ECPD officers responded to a motel in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue after a motel employee went to a room at the motel and discovered an adult man unconscious in the room. Officers entered the room and found the injured man and an adult woman in the room. Paramedics were called and determined that the woman was dead. The man was taken to the hospital.

Commander Sawyer said that the incident is being handled as a homicide and the investigation is proceeding. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the El Centro Police Department or leave an anonymous tip via the departments Facebook page.