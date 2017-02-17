Court plans change

(There has been a change in plans)…As they pertain to the local courts.

Not long ago it was rumored the Brawley Courthouse would be closing and consolidating in an expanded El Centro Courthouse. There were several meetings with a community group that had formed to try and prevent the closing of the Brawley Court. Since then, the state has experienced funding restrictions. That changed everything. The plan is now to not only keep the Brawley Courthouse open and be considered for additional use. The traffic Court at the Valley Plaza would now close. The traffic court would be consolidated with the El Centro Court. The court in Winterhaven would not be affected