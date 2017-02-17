(Previously deported Convicted sex offender arrested)…The arrest was made near Mount Signal Thursday.

Border Patrol agents say at around 3:00 in the afternoon agents assigned to the El Centro Station observed a man running north from the border fence. Agents approached the man and determined he was illegally present in the United States. The man was arrested and taken to the El Centro Station for processing. Agents conducted a records check. It determined the man, a 42 year old Mexican National, was convicted in California for lewdness Acts with a minor under 16 years of age. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison. The Border Patrol says the man will be criminally prosecuted for re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender. In fiscal year 2017 the Border Patrol has arrested five convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the US after removal.