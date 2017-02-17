New VA Clinic opens next week

(Veterans Health Clinic is moving)…The Clinic is currently located on South Imperial Avenue in El Centro.

The Veteran’s Affairs San Diego Healthcare System says the new VA Imperial Valley Clinic will be located at 1115 South 4th Street in El Centro. The new Clinic will open its doors Tuesday, February 21. The VA says the new location will offer almost 3 times the clinic space, with four examination rooms for primary care, 12 telehealth rooms for remote care and mental health counseling, reception and waiting room area, lab services and My Healthe Vet computer access to search for medical information and refill prescriptions. They say with the expanded space, the clinic will have a full complement of primary care providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurse care managers, a social worker and clinical support and administrative staff. The original clinic opened in Imperial Valley in 1996. Officials say the new clinic will provide a more significant presence in the community.