Two local schools make state list

(2017 Model Continuation Schools announced)…State Schools Chief Tom Torlakson made the announcement.

Wednesday Torlakson said 35 schools were newly designated as Model Continuation High Schools for 2017. The schools are recognized for operating innovative academic programs that help prepare at-risk students for 21st century careers and college. Imperial County has two schools on the list. Desert Valley High School in Brawley and Imperial Avenue Holbrook High School in Imperial. The State Superintendent said he applauded the dedicated administration and staff on their work to assist and motivate at-risk students and help them reach their full potential.