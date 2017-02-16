Settlement announced

(Lawsuit settlement reached)….The litigation had been filed by the family of Charles Sampson.

The 58 year old died in 2013 while in the back of an El Centro Police patrol unit. The cause of death was determined to be a drug overdose. An investigation determined the 58 year old ingested the narcotic while sitting in the back of the police unit. The lawsuit contended officials failed to provide appropriate medical attention after he went into medical distress. In a release issued by the City of El Centro they say the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by either party. The statement says the Mayor and the City Council also confirm the ongoing support for the El Centro Police Department and its personnel and the continuing confidence in them. The statement also said they wanted to express, again, that any loss of life is regrettable. The statement says there will be no further litigation and they hope the settlement brings closure to the family and allows them to move on. The statement says the decision to settle as well as the terms of the settlement lie wholly within the authority of the cities insurer.