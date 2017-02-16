Stormy weekend ahead

(There is a change in the air)…A weather change.

The National Weather Service says above normal temperatures, with mostly clear skies, are expected today into Friday. The change begins Friday afternoon. There is a chance of rain after 4:00 pm Friday. The Weather Service says widespread rainfall is expected this weekend. The forecast is for some locally heavy rain. Isolated thunderstorms and strong gusty winds are possible Saturday. The Weather Service says chances for precipitation Saturday are at 90%. Much of the storm will be in the North County. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the Joshua Tree National Park. The system will begin moving out of the area Sunday, with just a slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny skies are expected for President’s Day Monday.