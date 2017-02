(Traffic stop turns into a drug bust)…Arrested as Oscar Salvador Cardenas of Calexico.

He was driving the vehicle this week that was pulled over by Calexico Police Near M.L.King and Robert Kennedy Streets in Calexico. Officers searched the vehicle and found Methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Cardenas was arrested and charged with Possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and possession for sale. He was booked into County Jail.