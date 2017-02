(2017 State of the County Address)..It will be held Thursday.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Michael Kelley will deliver the 2017 Address. It will be at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse on West Evan Hewes Highway. The Chairman is expected to speak on accomplishments in the past year, and goals and objectives for this year. The Address will be broadcast live on KXO am 1230 starting at 6:00 pm. It will be pod cast on kxoradio.com, and it will be rebroadcast on KXO AM and FM at a later date.