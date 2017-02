(Escaped suspect found)…Border Patrol agents rearrested the man Monday.

27-year-old Raul Esparza had been arrested last week on suspicion of smuggling undocumented people into the United States. Last Wednesday Esparza appeared ill and Border Patrol agents transported him to El Centro Regional Medical Center. That is where he got away. The reports are agents used information from the public to find the suspect at an undisclosed location in El Centro.