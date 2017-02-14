Governor's Budget Proposal could bankrupt Imperial County

(Governor’s budget proposal could cost Imperial County millions)…The proposal is in regards to the Coordinated Care Initiative/In-Home Support Services Maintenance of Effort Unwind.

In January the Department of Finance announced that pursuant to calculations, Coordinated Care Initiative costs exceeded state savings by $42.4 million, thereby triggering the unwinding of the CCI and dismantling the In-Home Supportive Services Maintenance of Effort. Because of this unexpected action, Imperial County would have to determine how to absorb new state imposed costs on top of normal program growth to include;7% restoration of hours for IHSS recipients; new federal overtime regulations, minimum wage increases up to $15 per hour by 2022, and the extension of three paid sick leave days.. The decision would shift more than $24.2 million in new IHSS costs over the next six years to the County of Imperial. Tuesday the County Board of Supervisors agreed to send a letter to Senator Holly Mitchell, Chair of the State Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, expressing opposition of Governor Brown’s budget proposal.