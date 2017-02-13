$5 Million In Local Entity Funds Available

Imperial Irrigation District is accepting funding requests for the final distribution of Local Entity mitigation funds.

Approximately $5 million in mitigation funds remain available. There are two categories of grant funding opportunities: community-based organizations and private sector business expansion. Funding requests will be accepted through February 28, 2017.The Local Entity was created to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of land fallowing as the primary means to generate conserved water under the water conservation and transfer agreement with the San Diego County Water Authority.

Since 2008 , the Local Entity has disbursed over $19 million to farm service providers , completed the application process for the final round of $12.3 million of mitigation funding for the 2014 - 2017 fallowing period , funded nearly $11 million to community business endeavors to support the creation and retention of local jobs and provided over $5 million to assist in the reopening of a beef processing plant and the development of a sugar cane to ethanol processing plant.

Specific proposal criteria is available at the IID's website.