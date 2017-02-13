BP Arrests Convicted Felon

A man convicted of homicide was arrested after reentering the United States.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents encountered the man after they were observed walking north from the International Border near Calexico. The man and another individual were spotted Sunday in the open desert. Agents determined that the pair had illegally entered the United States. Further investigation revealed that one of the men , 56-year old Humberto Vasquez-Alonso , a Guatemalan national , had been convicted of homicide in 2003 and was sentenced to a 12 year prison term. Vasquez-Alonso was arrested and will be prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal of a convicted felon.