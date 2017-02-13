Meth Found In Seats

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered methamphetamine hidden in the seats of an SUV.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Highway 111 checkpoint near Niland , California. At about 6:30 P.M. , the SUV approached the checkpoint. During primary inspection a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the SUV. Further inspection led to the discovery of 13 packages hidden in the vehicles front and back seat cushions. The packages contained nearly 47 pounds of meth with a street value estimated at over $187,000. The driver of the SUV , a Permanent Legal Resident , the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.