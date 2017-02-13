Valentine flowers

(Flowers may be inspected)….Valentines Day is a big day for flowers.

Many of them are bought in Mexico. Residents are being advised those flowers are susceptible to inspections. Plant specialists will be on the look-out for insects, plant disease and microscopic pests. If found, the flowers could be seized. Be aware of the plants and flowers that are of interest to the Customs and Border Protection. The CBP says if the pests or diseases are allowed into the United States they could cause economic or environmental harm.