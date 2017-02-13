El Centro Mardi Gras and Street Festival

(It is just about Mardi Gras time)….In El Centro it will be this Saturday.

The 10th Annual El Centro Mardi Gras Light Parade and Street Festival will be held February 18th. Residents are encouraged to bring all their family and friends. The Street Festival Begins at 5:00 pm Saturday. The Light Parade starts at 6:00 pm. The City says this year’s events will be bigger, better and more exciting than ever. There will be live music, food booths, games, beads and a lot more. They promise a fun night for all ages More detailed information is available on the City’s website.