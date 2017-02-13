County Service area upgrade to be discussed

(County Board of Supervisors to discuss sewer treatment plant)….That is not how it was scheduled for the meeting Tuesday.

John Pierre Menveille says the item is on the Board’s Consent agenda for Tuesday. Menvielle said he would request the item be pulled from consent for discussion. He said discussions have been underway to upgrade the sewer treatment plant in the Gateway of the Americas County Service Area. He said property owners want transparency and have the discussion in public. He said it is estimated the upgrades will cost about $400,000. The Supervisors convene into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.