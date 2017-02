The Holtville Carrot Festival Carrot Cooking Sweepstakes winners have been announced.

Sweepstakes winner was Marlene Bernsen with " Glazed Steak and Roasted Carrots." Ms. Bernsen also took the second place prize with " Twice Baked Potatoes and Carrots." Third place went to Sandy Ransen and " Carrots with Garlic and Ginger." The Sweepstakes competition took place Friday evening.