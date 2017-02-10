Banners 728 Top

Possible funding for Imperial County

(SCAG Council approves funds for Imperial County)….Funding for local projects were among 54 approved throughout Southern California.

The $400,000 was approved by the Regional Council of the Southern California Association of Governments. It now moves on to the California Transportation Commission and the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee for final approval. Imperial County would use the funds for two active transportation and sustainability projects for pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements and climate action planning.

