Garcia introduces Climate Change legislation

(Climate Change legislation introduced)…It was announced Thursday.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia and Assemblymembers Christina Garcia and Chris Holden held a press conference and introduced AB 378 legislation, crafted to create further climate justice guidelines to mitigate pollution impacts to disadvantaged communities. It is part of Garcia’s climate change agenda for this legislative cycle. The bill will require the California Air Resources Board to consider and account for the social costs of greenhouse gas emissions particularly for communities who are disproportionately impacted. The bill would allow ARB to continue using a carbon-pricing market mechanism to meet statewide reduction targets established by SB 32.