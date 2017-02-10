(70th Annual Holtville Carrot Festival Final weekend)…It starts early Saturday morning.

At 7:00 am the Carrot Festival Mile and 5k Races begin. The Arts and Crafts Fair starts at 9:00 am in Holt Park. At 10:00 am it is the annual Carrot Festival Parade begins. The Parade Route is west on 5th Street from Maple to Cedar. Parade trophy presentations will be at the Gazebo in Holt Park at 1:00 pm. The Student Art Show starts at 11:00 am at the Civic Center. The Midway Carnival starts at noon Saturday. Entertainment starts at the Gazebo starting at 1:30. The entertainment includes Polynesian Dancers from San Diego and Country singer Tim Hurley. Hurley will also be performing on Sunday.