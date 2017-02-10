Carrot Festival Cooking Contests

(Final day of regular cooking contests)….Thursday night featured Little Chef and Junior Chef competitions.

They prepared desserts. For the Little Chefs, John Chambers took first place with Carrot Cake Cheesecake Crumble Bars. Second place went to Ava Dhalliwal with Grandmas Carrot Orange Cookies. Katie Stacey took third place with Mini Carrot Cupcakes. For the Junior Chefs, first place went to Aleida Burns with Carrot Oat Cookies. Bently Rothfleisch took second place with Carrot Cake Roll. Third place went to Cambria Day Riley with Double Chocolate Carrot and Zucchini Muffins. In the Open Chef Miscellaneous Division, Gina Camacho took first place with Cheddar Carrot Soup. Second place went to Isabella Burns with Carrot Meatball Pasta. The first and second place winners in all the contests this week will compete in the Sweepstakes contest tonight at the Civic Center in Holt Park. Tonight’s sweepstakes contest begins at 6:00 pm.