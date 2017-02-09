Filing Period Begins Monday

The period for filing declaration of candidacy for the June Special Election for the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors begins Monday.

The IID Division #1 seat became vacant when Director Matt Dessert resigned to accept a position with the County of Imperial. The filing period opens up on Monday , February 12 and continues through March 10, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. The election will be held on June 6, 2017. Questions regarding the filing period should be directed to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters Office.

Ed Snively earlier this week announced his intent to file for the seat.