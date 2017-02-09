IVC student going to Costa Rica

(Nursing student going Costa Rica)…She leaves next month.

Imperial Valley College Nursing student Christine Bermudez is one of five recipients of scholarships to attend the three-week Study Abroad Health Sciences Educational Experience at the Universidad De IberoAmericana in San Jose, Costa Rica. In addition, she will participate in the international conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities in Costa Rica. Bermudez, who volunteers in the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District emergency department in Brawley, is president of IVC’s Associated Student Government