(IID approves funding)….The Imperial Irrigation District Board met this week.

The Imperial Valley Food Bank had requested Local Entity Funding to help pay for a new building being constructed on Aten Road. The Directors agreed to approve the Food Bank funding for $1 million. Also at the meeting the IID Board agreed to a $25,000 sponsorship for the IVEDC Renewable Energy Summit. The Summit will be held in March at the Imperial Palms Resort near Holtville.