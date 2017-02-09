Wednesday contest winners

(Carrot Festival Cooking Contest winners)….Wednesday was for Adult Chefs in 3 Divisions, Bread, Desserts, and Appetizers.

In the Breads Division, first place went to Sandy Ranson with Inside Out Carrot Muffins. Gina Camacho took second place with Carrot Nut Bread. Third Place went to Maxine Bonneau with Cream Cheese Carrot Muffins. In the Desserts Division, Gina Camacho was awarded first place with Carrot Banana cake. Sandy Ranson was second with Carrot Cheesecake. Maxine Bonneau was third with Award Winning Carrot Cake. In the Appetizer Division, First place went to Marlene Bernson with Carrot Mango Salsa. Gina Camacho took second place with Hot Carrot Salsa. Third Place went to Oscar Pemberton with Carrot Jam. Tonight is the Little Chefs and Junior Chefs, Desserts, and Open to all ages, Open Miscellaneous Division. All first and second place winners will compete in the sweepstakes competition Friday night at the Civic Center.