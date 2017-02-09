Color Me Green Run/walk and Health fair

(3rd Annual Color Me Green Run)…And Health Fair.

It is being held this Sunday at the Imperial High School Cross Country Track, next to the Football field. Everybody is welcome. It is being put on by the Imperial 4-H. Sign-ups start at 2:00 Sunday afternoon. Cost is $25 for all ages. The Clover Dash for kids 5-8 is $15. Proceeds go to benefit the Imperial County 4-H California Focus and National Inauguration/Citizenship Participants. The Health Fair will run until 5:00 pm and will feature several educational booths on Asthma, Diabetes and other important topics. Fun activities include a chance to ride a smoothie bike, jumpers and other family fun