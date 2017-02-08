Banners 728 Top

Local Schools On The Schools To Watch List

Kennedy Middle School in El Centro and Heber School in Heber have retained their designation as a School to Watch.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson made the announcement Wednesday. Kennedy Middle School and Heber School  are two of the " 30 fantastic schools that do such a terrific job of helping students succeed with academics and succeed as they face all the other unique challenges of being in middle school"

Schools to Watch middle schools are high-performing model schools that demonstrate academic excellence , responsiveness to the needs of young adolescents , and social equality. Model schools have been recognized for programs including high school prerequisite courses such as Algebra II and Chinese II , conflict resolution courses , after school tutoring and extracurricular activities, and collaborative working relationships between special education and general education students and teachers.

