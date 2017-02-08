Former Supervisor recieves high honor

(Board of Supervisors present high honor)….It is the Medal of Merit.

That is the highest honor bestowed by the County. Tuesday it was presented to former County Supervisor Jack Terrazas. It was to honor Terrazas’ outstanding commitment to the communities of Imperial County. Terrazas recently retired after more than 25 years of public service that included the El Centro City Council and the Board of Supervisors, among other service to the county. Also Tuesday, the Supervisors approved a proclamation declaring this week as National Marriage Week.