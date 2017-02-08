El Centro Chamber CEO to be IOM Class Advisor

(Darletta Willis will serve as Class Advisor)…It is for the Institute for Organization Management

. IOM, the professional development program of the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, has chosen Willis to serve as a class advisor at Institute for Organization Management in 2017. Willis is a member of the IOM, as well as CEO of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce. The Institute is an intensive week-long nonprofit leadership training program held July 9-13, 2017 at Loyola Marymount University in Las Angeles, California.