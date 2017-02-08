El Centro has a vacancy on the Planning Commission

(El Centro has an unscheduled vacancy)…It is on the Cities Planning Commission.

The seat to be filled expires October 3, 2020. The vacancy was created by a resignation. Applications for those who would like to be appointed are available at the El Centro City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 1275 Main Street, or they can be printed off the City website. They should be returned by February 14th to be considered. All applications received after the deadline will be considered for any further vacancies. Applications are kept on file for two years. Appointees to the planning commission serve with no compensation, and they will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within 30 days after assuming office and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. For more information contact the El Centro City Clerk’s Office.