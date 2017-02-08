Carrot Festival gearing for the weekend

(Carrot Festival getting ready for a big weekend)…Thursday the Midway Carnival starts up at 4:00 pm.

The Midway will be set-up on Holt and 6th Streets. Friday the carnival starts at 3:00 pm. The Cooking Contests Sweepstakes Finals begin at 6:00 pm at the Civic Center. Saturday starts at 7:00 am with the Carrot Festival Mile and 5k Races. The Arts and Crafts Fair opens at 9:00 am. At 10:00 am the Carrot Festival Parade begins, traveling west on Fifth Street from Maple to Cedar. Trophy Presentations will be at the Gazebo in Holt Park starting at 1:00 pm. The Midway opens at 12:00 noon. At 1:30 entertainment at the Gazebo includes Polynesian dancers from San Diego and Country singer Tim Hurley. Sunday will feature a family-cooking contest, arts and crafts fair, Tim Hurley at the Gazebo and the Carrot Festival Midway from 11:00 am.