Carrot Festival Cooking Contests

(70TH annual Holtville Carrot Festival)…It is well underway.

The traditional cooking contests began Monday night. They will continue through Thursday. Friday the First and Second place from each division will qualify for the Sweepstakes award. Tuesday night the Adult competed. In the Main Dish Division, first place went to Marlene Bernsen with Glazed Steaks and Roasted Carrots. Second place went to Mari Lynn Pemberton with Carrot Tacos. Third place went to Dana Riley with Carrot Ginger Soup. In the Vegetable/Salad division, first place went to Marlene Bernsen with Twice Baked Potatoes and Carrots. Second place went to Sandy Ranson with Carrots with Garlic-Ginger butter. Third place went to Maxine Bonneau with Asian Vegetable Noodle with Spicy Sauce. Tonight is the Adults Chefs in 3 divisions; Breads, Desserts and appetizers. All the Cooking Contests are held at the Holtville Civic Center.