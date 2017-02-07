IID Suit Advances

A U.S. District Judge has issued a decision that will allow the Imperial Irrigation District ( IID ) to proceed with a legal claim against the California Independent System Operator ( CAISO ).

Judge Anthony Battaglia ruled that the IID had stated a valid claim against CAISO for " conversion " of the district power lines. IID contends that CAISO used IID electricity transmission lines to transport CAISO electricity without IID's permission and without paying for use of the districts grid.

In his decision , Judge Battaglia allows the IID to gather evidence to show CAISO planned to use the IID's transmission facilities to import substantial out-of-state power with out paying the IID.

Imperial Irrigation District General Manager Kevin Kelley said , " IID filed this lawsuit against CAISO on behalf of its energy ratepayers in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys because it had no other choice and we are encouraged by the decision because it allows both sides to move beyond their respective pleadings to the discovery phase." Kelley added that , while this latest decision may have narrowed the focus of the casae , it has also served to pinpoint what IID regards as the essence of its dispute with CAISO. Kelley said that , " For IID , this lawsuit has always been about ensuring basic fairness and a level playing field."