Fatal collision update

(Fatal injury victim identified)…The County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identification.

29-year-old Juliana Lizbeth Canela Sandoval was a passenger in a vehicle early Saturday morning.. The vehicle was southbound on Highway 111, at an undetermined rate of speed. Just north of McCabe Road, the vehicle drifted into the #2 lane. The driver over-corrected and the vehicle traveled into the center median and over-turned. The vehicle continued into the northbound lanes and collided with a 1996 GMC. The 29 year old suffered fatal injuries. Another passenger, a 53-year-old Calexico man was not injured. The driver of the original vehicle, 21-year-old Jorge Pizano of Holtville has since been charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony drunk driving. He was booked into County Jail.