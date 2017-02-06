Snively Announces For IID

Ed Snively has announced his intent to run for the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors

. Snively , an Imperial Valley native , will seek the IID Division 1 vacant seat created when Matt Dessert resigned to accept a position with Imperial County.

Snively said , " Serious issues involving water conservation , the Salton Sea , renewable energy and foremost , the protection of our water rights , are some of the reasons I am running for this position." Snively added that as a small business owner and farmer over the past 53 years he has seen the best in IID employees and said , " It's the people that make any organization , and , if elected , I look forward to the opportunity to work with the board , management and all of the emplyees."

Snively was born and raised in El Centro , his maternal grandparents arrived in the Imperial Valley in 1903. He has served on the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission for 28 years and is past member of the El Centro City Council and past chairman of the El Centro Planning Commission , and has served as chairman off the El Centro Financial Advisory Committee and is a past president of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce as well as participating in many other civic organizations.