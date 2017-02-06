Calexico Man Dies In Traffic Accident

A 29-year old Calexico man sustained fatal injuries in a traffic accident early Saturday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol report , at about 3:15 A.M. Saturday , a 2005 Toyota Matrix was southbound on State Route 111 just north of McCabe Road. The car was travelling at an undetermined speed in the #1 lane when the driver allowed the car to drift into the #2 lane. The driver over corrected and went into the center divider and then over turned. The vehicle continued into the northbound lanes and struck a 1996 GMC Jimmy. The driver of the Matrix , a 21-year old Holtville man , received moderate injuries. A passenger , a 29-year old Calexico man sustained fatal injuries. Another passenger , a 53-year old Calexico man , was not injured. The driver of the northbound Jimmy was not injured. The CHP has not released the names of any of the parties involved. The driver of the Toyota Matrix is under investigation pending charges of driving under the influence with injury. The accident remains under investigation.